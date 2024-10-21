Early Voting Begins in Saline County

Early voting is underway in Saline County.
According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss, those wanting to vote early can bring their ID and vote beginning today, October, 21st in person.
Registered voters may avoid long lines and the anticipated long wait times on November 5th, by walking into the City -County Building located at 300 West Ash Street and vote early.
Election 2024
Candidate List
United States House of Representatives 1st District
Paul Buskirk (D)
Tracey Mann (R)
Kansas Senate District 24
John Baker (D)
JR Claeys (R)
Kansas House of Representatives 69th District
Lori Blake (D)
Clarke Sanders (R)
Kansas House of Representatives 71st District
Steven Howe (R)
Kansas House of Representatives 107th District
Dawn Wolf (R)
County Commissioner District 2
Annie Grevas (R)
Kathleen Malone Crouch (Write-In)
County Commissioner District 3
Rodger Sparks (R)
County Clerk
Jamie Dossw (R)
County Treasurer
Anthony “Tony” Newell (R)
Register of Deeds
Michelle Newell (R)
County Attorney
John Reynolds (R)
Sheriff
Roger Soldan (R)