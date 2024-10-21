Early Voting Begins in Saline County

By KSAL Staff October 21, 2024

Early voting is underway in Saline County.

According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss, those wanting to vote early can bring their ID and vote beginning today, October, 21st in person.

Registered voters may avoid long lines and the anticipated long wait times on November 5th, by walking into the City -County Building located at 300 West Ash Street and vote early.

 

Election 2024

 General Election Tuesday, November 5th

Candidate List

United States House of Representatives 1st District

Paul Buskirk (D)

Tracey Mann (R)

Kansas Senate District 24

John Baker (D)

JR Claeys (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Lori Blake (D)

Clarke Sanders (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 71st District

Steven Howe (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Dawn Wolf (R)

County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Kathleen Malone Crouch (Write-In)

County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

County Clerk

Jamie Dossw (R)

County Treasurer

Anthony “Tony” Newell (R)

Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

County Attorney 

John Reynolds (R)

Sheriff

Roger Soldan (R)