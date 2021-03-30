Minneapolis Baseball Sweeps Sacred Heart To Open Up Season

Minneapolis baseball opened up their 2021 season with a sweep of Sacred Heart at Salina’s James Matson Field. The Lions have now won four-straight over the Knights since 2019.

GAME 1:

Spencer Davidson’s no-hitter propelled Minneapolis to their first win of the year, with a 4-0 shutout.

Davidson, the Lions’ starting pitcher, would keep the Knights off balance all game long by using his fast ball. Sacred Heart could not keep up.

Meanwhile, Davidson also helped the Minneapolis cause on offense. The Lions’ senior went 4-4 at the plate on Tuesday. Davidson knocked in Nolan White twice in the first three innings to give MHS a 2-0 lead. However, the Sacred Heart pitching duo of Jacob Gormley and Evan Bogart were able to keep them in the game, as Minneapolis stranded 10 runners in the game.

Minneapolis was able to threaten nearly every inning, but Sacred Heart continued to shut the door on any chances the Lions had of extending their lead. However, finally in the Top of the 5th inning, Minneapolis would get its much needed insurance with two out, 2 RBI single by Colton Bradford, scoring both Daniel Watson and Colby Rice.

Davidson carried a perfect game in to the final frame, but back-to-back walks ended that hope. However, Davidson ended the Bottom of the 7th with two-straight strike outs to end the game.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is Davidson, who pitched seven complete innings, with no hits and tallied 17 strikeouts. He also had 4 hits and 2 RBIs at the plate.

MHS-1 0 1 0 2 0 0- 4R, 7H, 0E

SH-0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0R, 0H, 1E

WP: MHS-S. Davidson (1-0): 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 17 K

LP: SH-J. Gormley (0-1): 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Relief: E. Bogart (0-0): 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Hits-MHS-Davidson 4, Bradford 2, Rice 1; SH-None

Runs-MHS-White 2, Watson 1, Rice 1; SH-None

GAME 2:

MINNEAPOLIS 18, Sacred Heart 2 (4 Innings)

MHS-2 6 0 10 x x x-18R, 10H, 2E

SH-0 1 1 0 x x x-2R, 1H, 2E

WP: MHS-N. White (1-0): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

LP: SH-M. Richards (0-1): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Relief: P. Jones (0-0): 2.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

C. Ivey (0-0): 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Hits-MHS-White 2, Bradford 2, Nelson 2, Davidson 1, Watson 1, Rice 1, Schrader 1; SH: Bogart 1

Runs-MHS-Davidson 4, White 3, Moeckel 2, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Nelson 2, Watson 2, Bradford 1; SH-Bogart 1, Panuco 1

Up next: Sacred Heart travels to Concordia to take on the Panthers, while Minneapolis goes on the road to play rival, Beloit.