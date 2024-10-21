Week 9 Prep Scores/Schedules

Week 9 Prep Schedules & Results for October 21 – October 26
Monday, October 21
SOCCER
Salina Central at El Dorado
VOLLEYBALL
3A Regional Marysville vs. Riverside
3A Regional Marysville vs. Nemaha Central
3A Regional SE of Saline vs. Fredonia
3A Regional SE of Saline vs. Neodesha
3A Regional SE of Saline vs. Council Grove
3A Regional Ellsworth vs. Cimarron
3A Regional Ellsworth vs. Hoisington
3A Regional Ellsworth vs. Lyons
3A Regional Beloit vs. Minneapolis
3A Regional Beloit vs. Smoky Valley
3A Regional Beloit vs. Goodland
3A Regional Minneapolis vs. Smoky Valley
3A Regional Minneapolis vs. Goodland
2A Regional Sedgwick vs. Bluestem
2A regional Sedgwick vs. Yates Center
2A Regional Sedgwick vs. Oswego
2A Regional Inman vs. Solomon
2A Regional Inman vs. Wabaunsee
2A Regional Inman vs. Berean Academy
2A Regional Berean Academy vs. Solomon
2A Regional Berean Academy vs. Wabaunsee
2A Regional Bennington vs. Sacred Heart
2A Regional Bennington vs. Marion
2A Regional Bennington vs. Chase County
2A Regional Sacred Heart vs. Marion
2A Regional Sacred Heart vs. Chase County
2A Regional Marion vs. Chase County
2A Regional Sterling vs. Sylvan
2A Regional Sterling vs. Medicine Lodge
2A Regional Sterling vs. Sublette
2A Regional Ell-Saline vs. Hutch Trinity
2A Regional Ell-Saline vs. Valley Heights
2A Reginal Ell-Saline vs. Hillsboro
2A Regional Hutch Trinity vs. Hillsboro
2A Regional Hutch Trinity vs. Valley Heights
2A Regional Moundridge vs. Herington
2A Regional Moundridge vs. Republic County
2A Regional Moundridge vs. Remington
2A Regional Republic County vs. Herington
2A Regional Republic County vs. Remington
2A Regional Remington vs. Herington
Tuesday, October 22
SOCCER
Campus at Maize
Derby at Eisenhower
Maize South at Valley Center
Salina South at Hutchinson
Newton at Goddard
McPherson at Andover Central
Andover at Ark City
Buhler at Berean Academy
VOLLEYBALL
Andover Central at Derby
Ark City at Derby
Andover Central vs. Ark City
Hutchinson at Maize
Andover at Campus
Valley Center at Campus
Andover vs. Valley Center
Salina Central at Eisenhower
Newton at Goddard
Cheney at Goddard
Newton vs. Cheney
Thursday, October 24
SOCCER
Maize South at Derby
Hutchinson at Campus
Maize at Salina South
Rose Hill at Valley Center
Goddard at Andover
Ark City at Newton
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Wichita Classical at Berean Academy
Friday, October 25
FOOTBALL
Campus at Valley Center
Derby at Bishop Carroll
Hutchinson at Maize South
Salina South at Maize
Andover Central at Andover
Ark City at Newton
Wichita Northwest at Eisenhower
Goddard at Salina Central
Herington at Bennington
Ell-Saline at Central Plains
Valley Heights at Marion
Moundridge at Inman
Remington at Sedgwick
Sterling at Hutch Trinity
Russell at Beloit
Phillipsburg at Minneapolis
Republic County at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Ellsworth
Abilene at Wamego
Chapman at Rock Creek
Norton at Concordia
Marysville at Clay Center
Saturday, October 26
VOLLEYBALL
Sub-state tournaments