Salina Man Accused of Punching a Woman

A Salina man was taken into custody after an argument about laundry turned violent.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 32-year-old Christopher Wilson was arrested on Sunday evening after allegedly punching a woman in the face. Police say early Saturday morning a 32-year-old woman was visiting with a male acquaintance at the Budget Hotel on E. Diamond Drive.

The two quarreled and Wilson reportedly grabbed her by the throat. She told officers she fell to the floor before he grabbed her again and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The victim tried to escape by biting him, but he bit her before grabbing a 4-inch knife to poke her skin. The woman ran out of the room and got into the vehicle of a friend’s car.

Police found Wilson the next day at the hotel and took him into custody without incident. He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping and violation of a protection order.

The victim was seen by EMS and refused transport to the hospital.