Vikings post baseball sweep of Nickerson

The Smoky Valley Vikings came out of the gate swinging and taking walks to post a sweep of the Nickerson Panthers in their home opener 12-2 and 18-0.

In game 1 George Moore was sharp in the first inning and got all the support he would need as the Vikings scored 5 to lead 5-0 after 1. They added 2 in the 3rd. Saw Nickerson plate 2 in the top of the 4th to make it 7-2 then plated 5 again in the bottom of the 5th to end the game 12-2. Kade Blanchat led the Vikings going 2-4 with 2 rbi’s. Moore got the win.

In game 2 the Vikings again charged out of the gate plating 14 runs on 7 hits. Blanchat got an inside the park homer and Nolan Dauer tripled to lead the offense. The Vikings plated 4 more in the bottom of the 2nd to take an 18-0 lead. Moore also got an inside the park homer to spark the Vikings. Blanchat was the winning pitcher.

Vikings will be in action Thursday at home vs. Pratt.

Don Bengtson