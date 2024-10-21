$5 On Demand Ride Program to Start

The same organization which provides public transportation in the Salina area is planning to begin a low cost on demand ride program.

According to OCCK Transportation, they are launching a new OnDemand Pilot Program, starting November 4th, within the city limits of Salina. This innovative transportation option offers affordable, on-demand rides for just $5, making it easier than ever for residents to access safe, reliable transportation.

OCCK Transportation OnDemand is a flexible, app-based service designed to meet the needs of the community. With this service, riders can book a ride at their convenience using the TransLoc app, which allows users to schedule, track, and manage their trips in real time. Riders without smartphone access can still schedule trips by calling OCCK Transportation’s customer service line at 785-826-1583.

“We are thrilled to bring this new service to Salina,” said Trell Grinter, Director of of OCCK Transportation. “OCCK Transportation OnDemand provides a more personalized and convenient transit option that complements our existing services, offering more flexibility for passengers to get where they need to go.”

This $5 ride service will be available throughout the Salina city limits and will operate Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The OnDemand Pilot Program is part of OCCK’s ongoing efforts to enhance mobility and improve transportation accessibility across the region.

How to Schedule a Ride:

Download the TransLoc app from the Apple App Store or Google Play

from the Apple App Store or Google Play Create an account and select “OCCK Transportation OnDemand”

Book your ride by entering your pickup location, destination, and preferred time

Pay $5 per ride through the app.

For those new to using OCCK Transportation OnDemand, information will be available at www.salinacitygo.com.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.