Hospital Employees Raise Funds For Core Community Project

Employees of Memorial Health System in Abilene wore blue jeans at work for another “Jeans Day” fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of November. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

According to the hospital, a total donation of $810 was presented to Abilene Core Community.

One of the first three projects that the members of CARES Coalition of Dickinson County worked on was the Abilene Core Community project. This program is derived from Youth Core Ministries, and it is a specific program that focuses on helping individuals and families develop skills to break the cycle of poverty. In this program, poverty is not only defined by a lack of financial resources, which is instantly what people think of first when they hear the word poverty. Instead, it is defined as “anywhere a person lacks a resource.”

Core Community identifies the following ways in which a person can be impoverished:

Financial

Emotional

Mental

Spiritual

Physical

Language

Social Capital

Integrity & Trust

Relationships / Role Models

Knowledge of Middle-Class Rules

Motivation & Persistence

Individuals and families will enroll in a 22-week program. For more information, please visit their website.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System: Pictured from left are Billy Hansen, MHS EOC committee member; Shiloh Walter, Abilene Core Community liaison; and Cindy Whittington, Abilene Core Community coach.