Hospital Employees Help Toys For Tots

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping a local organization that collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys, games, and clothing to children in need during the holiday season

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System participated in another “Jeans Day” fundraiser throughout the month of October. Employees make a donation, of at least $2, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $750 was presented to the Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots organization. The monthly Jeans Day fundraiser is organized by the MHS Employer of Choice council.

Memorial Hospital is an Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots drop off location for new toys, games, books, and monetary donations through December 7th