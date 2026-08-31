“Home in the Heartland” Heralded

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the early success of the ‘Home in the Heartland’ program, a talent attraction initiative made possible through a grant from the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.

According to the Chamber, in just 10 months since launching the program in October of 2025, they have successfully recruited 12 individuals or households to make Salina their home, bringing new talent and economic activity to the community.

The initial goal was to recruit 10 individuals or households in one year while recruiting another 10 in the second year, for a total of 20 individuals or households over the course of the two-year grant project.

Of the 12 individuals or households recruited through the program so far, 10 accepted employment with local Salina-area employers, while two are remote workers who chose Salina as their home while continuing employment with companies outside the community. The newcomers represent significant economic potential for Salina, with an average annual household income of $230,965.

Based on the anticipated local economic activity generated by the new residents, the program is estimated to have created more than $1 million in additional economic impact for Salina through new employment, household spending, housing, retail purchases, services and other community investments. These movers come from all over the United States, including Florida, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Missouri, and Ohio.

The ‘Home in the Heartland’ grant program was established by the Kansas Legislature in 2025 to help strengthen local economies by recruiting new residents from outside the state. The Salina Area Chamber has leveraged the program to showcase Salina’s employment opportunities, amenities, community assets, and quality of life while connecting prospective residents with local employers and resources.

“The success of Home in the Heartland demonstrates what is possible when we are intentional about telling Salina’s story and connecting talented people with the opportunities available here,” said Renee Duxler, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, “These are people who are now contributing to our workforce, supporting local businesses, purchasing homes, engaging in our community, and helping strengthen Salina’s economic future.”

Duxler added that the program demonstrates the importance of collaboration among employers, community organizations, and economic development partners.

“Talent attraction is economic development,” Duxler said. “Every person we bring to Salina represents a potential employee for a local business, a customer for a local retailer, a volunteer for a community organization and a new neighbor for our community. The Home in the Heartland grant has given us another tool to compete for talent, and these early results show that the investment is paying dividends.”

The Chamber’s success also comes at a time when employers across Kansas continue to identify workforce recruitment and retention as significant challenges. By directly connecting prospective residents with local career opportunities while promoting Salina as an attractive place to live, the Home in the Heartland initiative provides a two-pronged approach to addressing the community’s workforce needs.

The Salina Area Chamber will continue building on the program’s momentum by working with area employers and community partners to attract additional workers and households to Salina.

Local employers who are interested in learning more about this initiative can contact Cassandra Clemmer, Community Engagement Director, at 785-827-9301 or [email protected]. Information can also be found at https://www.makemymove.com/moving-living/salina-ks

The Kansas State Legislature earmarked $1.5 million for grant funding to communities. The Chamber has received $174,400 in grant funding and is contributing the $43,600 required match for a project total of $218,000 over two years, with the objective of recruiting 20 households total by October of 2027.