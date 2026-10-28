Historic First For Kansas Law Enforcement

An area law enforcment agency is the fits of its kind. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is the first sheriff’s office in Kansas to achieve state accreditation.

According to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, on October 15th the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received its initial Kansas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (KLEAP) award during a Dickinson County Commission meeting. Chief Mikel Golden of the McPherson Police Department presented the award on behalf of the Kansas Accreditation Council.

The agency is the first sheriff’s office in Kansas to achieve state accreditation. Its accreditation team demonstrated compliance with 167 professional standards through a comprehensive file review and on-site assessment.

The KLETC congratulates Sheriff Jerry Davis, Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan, Accreditation Assistant Bayli Huffman, and the entire Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. This achievement reflects a strong commitment to professionalism, accountability, transparency, continuous improvement, and service to the community.