High Plains Horseman’s Day Approaching

The Colby Community College equine program, K-State Research and Extension, and Kansas Horse Council are hosting High Plains Horsemen’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Colby Community College farm east of Colby.

Organizers say the program will feature Glenn Reed teaching on equine dentistry. Practical horse nutrition will also be covered.

Sponsors are Thomas County Farm Bureau and Outdoor Bank.

Register for the free event at https://tinyurl.com/HPHD2024 by Sept. 13 to be included for lunch and a chance to win various door prizes.