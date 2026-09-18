Hall Powers Salina Central Past Arkansas City on Homecoming Night

Final:

Ark City 40

Salina Central 63

In a game that lasted over 3 hours, the Salina Central Mustangs outlast the Arkansas City Bulldogs 63-40 on Friday night. It took an impressive offensive effort for senior quarterback Griffin Hall to win the contest as he accounted for a total of 7 touchdowns. 5 through the air and 2 on the ground.

Hall’s big night started on the first drive for the Mustangs as he would find Ethan Gragg on a 29 yard touchdown pass. Ark City would answer though, as quarterback Brake Rule found Max Wilson on a 28 yard touchdown reception. After the score from the Bulldogs, Salina Central would begin to pull away. Hall would find wide receiver Akeem Anderson in the end zone 3 times in the first half. The Mustang quarterback would also rush for his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night in the first half on a 72 yard touchdown run.

Eli Kreighbaum would also rush in a touchdown from 7 yards out. Kreighbaum took the majority of the snaps at running back tonight for an injured Alex Garcia. Ark City would not go away though, they stayed in the ballgame and had touchdowns from running back Xavier Lawler and Rule finding wide receiver Trevin Miller and Noah Longoria on touchdown passes to keep the game close.

The halftime score was 42-26 with the Mustangs having the advantage.

In the second half, Ark City would come to within 9 on two separate occasions and gave the Mustangs trouble. A storyline in the second half was penalties by both squads. Drives for both teams would be stalled due to flags. Every time it seemed the Mustangs might be in danger, they would answer back with a touchdown. Salina Central in the second half scored on touchdowns by Kreighbaum, Tucker Rice, and Hall’s second rushing score of the night to ice the game.

The Mustangs got a solid test tonight against the Bulldogs on a much improved Ark City team. The way the Bulldogs played tonight, they will give teams on their schedule some trouble. Both teams now stand at a record of 2-1 with the Mustangs now winning back to back games and the Bulldogs dropping their first game of the season.

Salina Central will travel to Eisenhower next week while Ark City will travel to Andover.