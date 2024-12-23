Handmade Holidays: Craft a Family Tradition with Wheat

As families prepare to gather around their tables to celebrate the holidays, start a new tradition this year by using wheat and wheat foods with one of Kansas Wheat’s holiday craft ideas and inspirations from EatWheat.org. From salt dough ornaments to pasta angels, there are countless ways to use wheat products to create unique crafts and charming memories.

“Holiday craft decorations are a great way to spend quality time with your loved ones while fostering creativity and spreading holiday cheer,” said Marsha Boswell, Vice President of Communications for Kansas Wheat. “More than decorations, these projects are opportunities to create lasting memories, so enjoy the magic of the season together.”

Salt Dough Handprint Ornaments

Capturing memories is certainly the result of making Salt Dough Handprint Ornaments. Using flour, salt and water, this simple, yet sentimental, project allows you to preserve tiny handprints and footprints — proof that your babies were once this small! Hang them on the tree year after year and reminisce about how little your children were and how much fun you had making these ornaments. The process is easy: Mix the ingredients, roll out the dough, press in the handprint or footprint, bake until hardened and decorate as desired. Hint — these ornaments also make wonderful gifts for grandparents or other family members!

DIY Pasta Angel Ornaments

Another fun activity for kids and adults alike is crafting DIY Pasta Angel Ornaments. Using whatever pasta shape you prefer — we like rotini for the body, penne for the arms and farfalle for the wings — assemble your unique angel figures. Add as much detail as you like, including paint, glitter and other arts and crafts supplies to make a truly personalized ornament. This craft encourages creativity and encourages kids to explore different textures and shapes. What other pasta creations can you come up with?

Dog Biscuit Reindeer Ornaments

Get your furry friends in on the holiday fun with Dog Biscuit Reindeer Ornaments. This easy craft involves decorating store-bought dog biscuits to resemble reindeer by using pretzel sticks for antlers, red candies for noses and edible markers for eyes. These quick ornaments are a fun kids activity and will look great on your Christmas tree or in a package. Plus, they make for a fun thing for Santa to see when he makes his stop and a tasty treat for your favorite family pet after the holidays!

Gingerbread Houses

There are so many options when it comes to building and decorating gingerbread houses! You can pick up a kit at the store, build your own around a milk carton, use graham crackers, pretzels and wheat foods galore. Try using frosted mini-wheat cereal to give that snow-kissed glow to your roof. Want to make a faux log cabin? Use pretzel rods to give that rustic charm. Turn ice cream sugar cones upside down and decorate with green frosting to make trees.

Crafting together during the holidays makes for lasting memories. Whether you’re capturing tiny handprints or footprints, making creative pasta angels or decorating gingerbread houses, these projects are sure to bring the spirit of the season to your home — this year and for years to come.

Love these holiday ornament ideas, but looking for more memories to make? We’ve also got fun holiday baking ideas and recipes, so give them a try as well. Check them all out at EatWheat.org.