Half Century Club Gives Back to Third-Generation Studen

Growing up in Ellsworth, Braden Schulte has always exemplified the determined spirit Fort Hays State University students are known for. With his senior year underway, Braden is thankful to those who have supported him throughout his time on campus. He’s most appreciative of FHSU’s Half Century Club.

“Knowing that others believe in my education means a great deal to me. It provides an extra sense of encouragement and motivation to work hard and achieve my goals,” Braden said.

Like Braden, members of the Half Century Club once called Fort Hays State University home. The place where their dreams took flight and possibilities seemed limitless. The Half Century Club was established at FHSU in 1969 and is made up of alumni who graduated from the university 50 or more years ago. Over time, this group created the Half Century Club Scholarship to tell students, “You are important to us. You are part of our past, and you play an important role in our present and future.” The scholarship supports undergraduate students who are descendants of Half Century Club members.

In high school, Braden pushed himself to participate in as many sports and activities as possible. Through his involvement, he developed leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills. Braden’s interest in mathematics and economics led him to FHSU, where he enrolled as a third-generation student. Walking in the footsteps of both paternal grandparents, parents, and older brothers, Braden was confident that Fort Hays State was the right choice.

Aside from the affordable tuition and strong campus community, Braden feels uplifted by the generosity of alumni who have helped him achieve his goals. Receiving financial support has allowed him to focus more on his studies and the opportunities available to him. This past summer, Braden was able to take an internship with Koch Industries, which will help him in his career as an aspiring financial analyst.

Braden hopes to meet some of FHSU’s Half Century Club members at Homecoming in a few short weeks. Celebrating their 50-year reunion, the Class of 1974 will join the esteemed Half Century Club group during this year’s Homecoming, scheduled for October 3 – 5. Classmates of 1974 will be recognized during the Half Century Club luncheon and induction ceremony on Friday, October 4, and again on Saturday during the Half Century Club breakfast. If you’re a member of the Class of 1974 or any prior graduating class, please note that these events require advanced registration, which can be completed online at FHSUhomecoming.com or by calling the Alumni Office at 785-628-4430. Don’t wait – the registration deadline is Friday, September 20.

If you graduated from FHSU 50 or more years ago and would like to join in impacting students like Braden, make a gift to the Half Century Club Scholarship today. Make your gift online by visiting foundation.fhsu.edu/half-century-club-scholarship or send a check to the FHSU Foundation, PO Box 1060, Hays, KS 67601. All gifts are 100% tax-deductible. For questions about the scholarship, contact the FHSU Foundation by email at [email protected] or by phone at 785-628-5620.