Guns Stolen in Burglary

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in which multiple guns were stolen.
According to the agency, late Tuesday into early Wednesday a burglary occurred at a residence in the 4100 Block of N Link Road. Forced entry was gained through a back door.
Once inside, a gun cabinet was broken into and multiple guns were taken. They include:
- Remington 22 rifle
- 597 Remington rifle
- 552 Remington 22 rifle
- Remington 12 gauge shotgun model 1148
- Remington 20 gauge shotgun
- Remington 30-06 rifle with scope
- Remington model 700 with scope
- Remington 260 rifle
Total loss and damage is valued at $3,400.