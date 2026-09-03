Guns Stolen in Burglary

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in which multiple guns were stolen.

According to the agency, late Tuesday into early Wednesday a burglary occurred at a residence in the 4100 Block of N Link Road. Forced entry was gained through a back door.

Once inside, a gun cabinet was broken into and multiple guns were taken. They include:

Remington 22 rifle

597 Remington rifle

552 Remington 22 rifle

Remington 12 gauge shotgun model 1148

Remington 20 gauge shotgun

Remington 30-06 rifle with scope

Remington model 700 with scope

Remington 260 rifle

Total loss and damage is valued at $3,400.