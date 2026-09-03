Guns Stolen in Burglary

By Joey Pennington September 3, 2026

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in which multiple guns were stolen.

According to the agency, late Tuesday into early Wednesday a burglary occurred at a residence in the 4100 Block of N Link Road. Forced entry was gained through a back door.

Once inside, a gun cabinet was broken into and multiple guns were taken. They include:

  • Remington 22 rifle
  • 597 Remington rifle
  • 552 Remington 22 rifle
  • Remington 12 gauge shotgun model 1148 
  • Remington 20 gauge shotgun
  • Remington 30-06  rifle with scope
  • Remington model 700 with scope 
  • Remington 260 rifle

 Total loss and damage is valued at $3,400.

 