Guns N Hoses Organizing 9 11 Stair Climb

An organization comprised of Salina first responders, both law enforcement and fire service, is organizing an event to honor the first responders who gave their lives on September 11th, 2001, and the victims. At the same time, they are helping a local child battle a rare disease.

The fifth “Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Walk” will be held Sunday, September 13th at Kansas Wesleyan University’s JRI Stadium.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk allows civic leaders and citizens from Salina and across Kansas to honor and remember the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. It’s also a chance to help a local child

Saline County Sheriff Lt. Mike Ascher tells KSAL News this year’s event is free, but a goodwill donation would be appreciated.

Proceeds from the event will benefit a local child named Charley. She was born with an incredibly rare genetic disease, often called “the worst disease you’ve never heard of” and “butterfly disease”, because her skin is as fragile as a butterfly’s wing. Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) is when children are born without the proteins that help hold the layers of their skin together. Because of this, even the slightest friction or everyday activities—being picked up, learning to walk, getting dressed, or simply giving a hug—can cause painful blisters and open wounds.

The event be held on Saturday, September 13th at JRI Stadium on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.