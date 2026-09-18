Gleason Embraces His Role in Southeast’s Coaching Tradition

Picture courtesy of Huey Counts

GYPSUM — Luke Gleason first caught the coaching bug while still competing as a distance runner Emporia State University.

He never dreamed that it would take him back to where it all began.

Then again, there’s an argument to be made that coaching cross country and track at Southeast of Saline High School was his destiny.

“I knew I wanted to coach in some capacity, whether it be middle school coaching, high school, or just a summer team, and then coach Caselman called,” said Gleason, 23, who took over as the Trojans’ head coach this year after one season as assistant to Southeast legend Wade Caselman. “He’s like, ‘Hey, your mom stepped down, and we have a spot open.’ ”

Head coach Luke Gleason

“I was like, ‘Well, let’s go for it then.’ ”

Yes, not only did Gleason succeed his former cross country and track coach, but he also followed his mother, Meredith, as an assistant.

“My mom was an assistant coach, and then she stepped down to focus on her work a little bit more, and that spot came open,” Gleason recalled. “I was like, ‘All right.’ ”

“She coached me when I was in high school, and then I took that open position that she left.”

Really, the order of succession only made sense. No coach came in more familiar with Southeast’s cross country tradition than Gleason, who was a part of three straight Trojan state championship teams from 2018-20.

“That year (as an assistant) definitely helped, because I picked coach Caselman’s brain a little bit just on why do this instead of doing this,” said Gleason, who in addition to the state cross country team titles also placed in the top 20 individually all four years. “He was my coach and I always admired how well respected he was, and it was just great learning from him and working under him.”

“On the running side, I can relate to the kids, because I know how bad a workout feels, just because I’ve probably done it before.”

Gleason inherited a Southeast boys team coming off a Class 3A state title, but minus its top two individual finishers. The girls team did not make it to state last year from a strong regional, but has everybody back, including individual qualifier and fifth-place finisher Piper Brown.

On Thursday, at the Buhler Invitational in Hutchinson, the girls finished second as a team and the boys third.

And while the Trojans have a new head coach, they couldn’t have asked for a smoother transition.

Senior Piper Brown

“I think it’s gone really well,” said Brown, one of three returning senior girls along with Regan Duran and Anna Jackson. “I’ve really enjoyed having Jentrie (Alderson, assistant coach) and Luke.”

“They’re young and new, so very fresh and good personalities. They keep it nice and fun.”

Alderson, while new to the staff, is as well versed as Gleason in Southeast’s cross country history. She was a member of the Trojans’ 2020 and ’21 state championship teams while claiming individual titles in 2019 and ’21 before running collegiately for a season at Pittsburg State.

“It has been really smooth, considering we had cross country and track with (Gleason) last year,” said senior Regan Duran. “And it helps having a female coach, Jentrie Alderson, who is part of the culture.”

Senior Regan Duran

Gleason agreed that Alderson has been a good fit.

“Last year, that was the first year that they didn’t have a female assistant coach in like seven or eight years,” he said. “I think it’s really important just having that relationship side, and she knows the culture and she knows the expectations here.”

While Gleason’s has incorporated many of Caselman’s teachings, he also has made a point of staying true to himself.

“Every coach is different. They’re going to have a different side to every different dynamic, to every team,” he said. “I don’t plan on changing a whole lot of things, but there are some things that I learned in college and in my own running career that I like to try out here and see how they go.”

Junior Brooks Carlin, who finished 25th at state last year as a member of the Trojans’ championship team, said the differences between Gleason and Caselman have been subtle.

Junior Brooks Carlin

“I’d say it’s more laidback, and there’s been a couple of changes to the workouts, but the overall structure has been the same from previous years with coach Caselman,” Carlin said. “The transition has been super smooth.”

Junior Caleb Knopf, another member of last year’s team, agreed.

Junior Caleb Knopf

“With Luke, it’s been a great transition,” Knopf said. “He really relates to us with some of the things we do because he did them when he was here, and that really wasn’t that long ago.”

The boys team is not yet at full strength, with junior Zachary Carlin currently sidelined by injury after finishing 20th at state a year ago. The top individual so far this season has been senior Cole Franklin.

As for the girls, Brown, Duran and Jackson are joined by returning junior Ava McGraw, while freshman Avery Tripp has made an immediate splash, including a seventh-place finish in the Buhler meet.

So far, Gleason wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s been awesome,” he said with a smile. “I think sometimes I’m more nervous than the kids are at the line. I’m waiting for the gun to go off and I’m just so anxious for them to do well.”

“So, I’m just overflowing with joy, just seeing them run and do the thing they love.”