Game Times and TV Info Finalized for Wichita State Men’s Hoops

WICHITA, Kan. – In conjunction with the American Athletic Conference, Wichita State men’s basketball has released its 2024-25 game times and TV information.

Shocker fans will have at least 11 opportunities to see Wichita State on national TV this season. The Shockers will play on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU) 10 times and once on FS1 when the Shockers travel to DePaul on Dec. 14.

Wichita State’s matchup vs. Saint Louis in the Hall of Fame Classic will be streamed on Peacock and the NBC Sports FAST Channel. The clash between the Shockers and Billikens will be the first-ever live men’s college basketball game to air on the NBC Sports FAST Channel. The NBC Sports FAST Channel is also available for free on Roku devices and select additional smart TV platforms.

Once conference play rolls around, Wichita State and Temple kick off league action on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.

The remaining games on the schedule will be streamed on ESPN+.

Season tickets are available now by calling 316-978-FANS (3267) or in-person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2024-25 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 27 — EMPORIA STATE (Exhibition) — 6:30 PM (No TV)

Monday, Nov. 4 — at WKU — TBA

Saturday, Nov. 9 — MONTANA STATE — 6:00 PM (ESPN+)

Thursday, Nov. 14 — NORTHERN IOWA — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Monday, Nov. 18 — MONMOUTH — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Friday, Nov. 22 — vs. Saint Louis (Hall of Fame Classic) — 9:30 PM (Peacock/NBC Sports FAST Channel)

Thursday, Nov. 28 — vs. Minnesota (ESPN Events Invitational) — 11:00 AM (ESPN2)

Friday, Nov. 29 — vs. Florida/Wake Forest (ESPN Events Invitational) — 12/2:30 PM (ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday, Dec. 4 — ALCORN STATE — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Saturday, Dec. 7 — EAST TENNESSEE STATE — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Saturday, Dec. 14 — at DePaul — 12:00 PM (FS1)

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — KANSAS CITY — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Saturday, Dec. 21 — KANSAS STATE — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Dec. 29 — FRIENDS — 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

Friday, Jan. 3 — at Temple — 6:00 PM (ESPN2)

Monday, Jan. 6 — SOUTH FLORIDA — 6:00 PM (ESPN2)

Saturday, Jan. 11 — at UTSA — 3:00 PM (ESPN+)

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — CHARLOTTE — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Saturday, Jan. 18 — EAST CAROLINA — 6:00 PM (ESPN+)

Thursday, Jan. 23 — at Memphis — 6:00 PM (ESPN2)

Sunday, Jan. 26 — at Tulsa — 2:00 PM (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 — NORTH TEXAS — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Tuesday, Feb. 4 — at Charlotte — 6:00 PM (ESPN2/U)

Sunday, Feb. 9 — at South Florida — 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Feb. 12 — UTSA — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 16 — MEMPHIS — 11:00 AM (ESPN/2/U)

Thursday, Feb. 20 — at Florida Atlantic — 8:00 PM (ESPN2)

Sunday, Feb. 23 — TULANE — 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

Thursday, Feb. 27 — UAB — TBA (ESPN2/U)

Monday, Mar. 3 — at North Texas — 8:00 PM (ESPN2)

Thursday, Mar. 6 — at Rice — 7:00 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Mar. 9 — TULSA — 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

Games in BOLD at Charles Koch Arena

– All Times Central