A Friday night “Back To School Bash” is planned , especially for college students who are back in Salina. According to Salina Downtown Inc., they are planning the event this Friday night. The “Back To School Bash” is geared toward the new and returning students of Kansas State Salina, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas Wesleyan University, and Salina Area Technical College.

The “Back To School Bash” event will be held at Campbell Plaza in Downtown Salina beginning at 6:00 ending at 9:00 pm. Multiple activities are planned including:

Cash Hollistah & DJ AC will be providing the vibes

& DJ AC will be providing the vibes AJ’s will provide free pizza while supplies last

Big yard games – Big Jenga, Big Connect Four, Corn Hole and Yard pong

The “Back To School Bash” is open to all.