Former Teacher/Coach Headed to Prison

A former teacher and coach has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Back in November of 2021 Salina Police were sent to Salina Regional Health Center on reports of a sex offense involving a person under the age of 14 years old. The victim told police about an incident at a south Salina residence involving inappropriate activities.

After further investigation, an arrest affidavit for Barry Fritz was submitted to the Saline County Attorney’s office and approved. He was arrested in March of 2022.

In November of 2023 a jury convicted Fritz of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated solicitation of a child.

Fritz, who is now 61-years-old, is a former teacher and coach at Salina Sacred Heart and at Canton-Galva USD 419.

According to KSN TV, on Thursday of last week a judge sentenced Fritz to 61 months for one count and 32 months for the other. The sentences will run one after the other. When he is released, he will have lifetime postrelease supervision.