Former Conference Rivals Agree to Home-and-Home Series

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State and Northern Iowa have agreed on a two-game, home-and-home basketball series, beginning with a home game in Charles Koch Arena this season.

The Shockers and Panthers will meet in Wichita this season on Nov. 14, 2024 and make the return trip to Cedar Falls, Iowa on Dec. 6, 2025.

The former Missouri Valley Conference rivals renew a rivalry that last squared off on the hardwood in 2017. The all-time series is tied at 28-28 after the Shockers won the last two matchups as MVC foes. Wichita State is 17-9 all-time vs. UNI in Wichita.

Now in his 18th season at the helm, Ben Jacobson’s 2024-25 squad returns nine letterwinners and three starters from a season ago that saw the Panthers go 19-14 and 12-8 in the MVC.

Wichita State’s complete non-conference schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Season tickets are on sale now. To purchase, dial 316-978-FANS (3267) or stop by the Shocker Ticket Office, located inside Charles Koch Arena, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.