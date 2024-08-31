Football opens 2024 campaign Saturday, hosting No .14 Evangel

The 24th-ranked Coyotes open the 2024 season Saturday against Kansas Conference foe and No. 14-ranked Evangel. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Gene Bissell Field at JRI Hospitality Stadium and the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Kansas Wesleyan 0-0

Evangel 0-0

Evangel leads the series 2-1. The Valor won last year’s game 17-7 in the season opener in Nixa, Missouri. It was their first game as a member of the KCAC. KWU won 38-28 in 2013 in Salina and Evangel 48-0 in 2001 in Springfield, Missouri in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

The Valor were 11-0 during the 2023 regular season – their first in the KCAC – before losing to Bethel (Tennessee) in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

Coach Chuck Hepola enters his 10th season as Evangel’s coach and has a 53-31 overall record.

Reid Potts, a transfer from Missouri State, is expected to start at quarterback. He replaces R.J. Wakely, who threw for 2,761 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Running back Sammy Robinson, who rushed for 155 yards last year against KWU, has also departed along with receiver Dillon Hester, who had 12 catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Eric Williams, the Valor’s top rusher a year ago, returns along with Third Team All-America lineman Chris Anoa’i.

Defense is the Valor’s strength and is led by First Team All-American linebacker Bradley Myers who had 151 tackles in 2023. His brother Zach anchors the interior line while cornerback Nate Swofford leads the secondary.

“It will be a test. We’re playing a team that was undefeated in the conference, so we expect them to come in and give us their best shot. Biggest improvements usually occur week one to week two; the first game of season you don’t know what they really have yet so we’re preparing for all scenarios on offense, defense, special teams, and everything in between.

“They’ve got some really good quality players up front on both sides and a linebacker that was All-America last year. We feel comfortable with our offense and are excited to see what they can produce with everyone coming back from the spring and last fall.

“We turned the ball over five times, didn’t hit any of our fourth-down plays last year. If we can change that a little bit, specifically the turnovers, we feel like we’ll for sure be in the game and maybe come out on top. If we take care of business, we feel really good about it.”

The Coyotes play longtime arch rival Bethany at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ted Kessinger Family Stadium in Lindsborg.