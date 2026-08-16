Flock Misuse Prompts New Safety Features

Flock is adding new security features to its surveillance system after multiple reports of police abusing the cameras. Flock uses AI to scan and collect data on license plates, which is shared by police departments across the U.S.

The Georgia-based company’s 120,000 black cameras record everything about your vehicle and that means you. Police departments across the country pay Flock to access the info which, they say, gives them a national network to find stolen cars, missing people and criminals.

Not everyone’s a fan, and Flock has faced increasing criticism across the country. A Tennessee congressional candidate is charged with felony vandalism for shooting out Flock cameras, Connecticut’s governor is ordering a review,and there’s a GOP congressional bill requiring federal agents to obtain a warrant to access Flock’s data.

Dozens of officers have been accused of using the system for personal use, including stalking former partners.

On Thursday, the CEO of Flock Safety announced new guardrails, such as requiring police to label every search with a case number, and starting an automatic review for abnormal search activities.

In Salina there are 22 flock cameras installed at key public entry points and locations across the city. 2 mobile units used flexibly by law enforcement.