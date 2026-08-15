Leaving Her Mark

There’s something new to discover at Solomon City Park, and visitors are invited to become part of it. 2026 Solomon High School graduate Caylee Cook recently completed a new mural at Solomon City Park before heading to Fort Hays State University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in art education.

Completed in August, the new mural now stretches across the park restroom building, transforming what was once a blank wall into a nature-inspired scene featuring a sprawling tree, tall grasses, wildflowers and sunflowers. Beneath the branches, a painted swing creates the perfect spot to step into the scene and snap a photo.

The artist behind it is 2026 Solomon High School graduate Caylee Cook, who is preparing for her next chapter at Fort Hays State University, where she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in art education.

But before leaving for college, Caylee has left a piece of her creativity behind in the community where she grew up.

From a Blank Wall to Something That Brings Joy

The mural grew out of recent improvements to the Solomon City Park restroom facility, completed with support from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.

As that project developed, the City began looking at the building’s large exterior wall a little differently. Facing much of the activity within the park, the blank wall offered an opportunity to add something new to the space — something that could bring personality and joy to a place where families, organizations and community members regularly gather.

The City approached Caylee, whose artwork has already been part of the community for several years through designs she created for the Solomon Festival’s temporary stage.

The initial direction for the mural was simple: create something that would bring joy to people visiting the park.

City representatives and Caylee exchanged ideas about what the mural might become, and then Caylee was given the creative freedom to make the design her own.

“We wanted this mural to bring some joy to the park, and we knew Caylee could make it something special,” Mayor Brandy Gray said. “We shared some ideas, she shared some ideas, and then we gave her the freedom to make it her own. I think that trust is important, especially when we have talented young people in our community who are ready for an opportunity to show what they can do.”

For Caylee, making the mural her own meant drawing inspiration from nature while creating something people wouldn’t simply look at, but could interact with.

“What inspired the design was something revolving around nature and something interactive that people could take photos in front of,” Caylee said.

The result is a scene filled with layers of grasses, flowers, curling vines and small details surrounding the large tree and swing.

“I wanted the mural to be something that you could look at over the course of time and find something new every time you look,” she said.

Growing Through the Process

Creating artwork on the scale of a building was a much different undertaking than Caylee’s previous projects.

She described the process as long but enjoyable, with one of her favorite parts being the opportunity to work with depth and create the mural in her own artistic style.

The experience also gave her an opportunity to grow as an artist.

“It is a very long process, but a good one,” Caylee said. “I learned a lot from it, especially from myself. I definitely have grown more through this experience and appreciate the City Council for putting their trust in me.”

The mural project was supported by the Solomon Community Fund, helping turn the idea of transforming an ordinary park wall into a permanent piece of public art into a reality.

A Piece of Home to Come Back To

The timing makes the project especially meaningful.

Caylee completed the mural at the same time she is preparing to leave Solomon for college. Unlike the temporary pieces she has created in the past, this one will remain.

Years from now, she will be able to return to the park and see not only the mural she painted, but a snapshot of who she was as an artist at the beginning of her journey.

“I feel that I’ll have something that I can look back on, especially being so young and doing it,” Caylee said. “I have so many years that I could go and remember where I was in my abilities.”

It’s also a lasting example of what can happen when a community sees an opportunity, invests in local talent and gives a young person the freedom to contribute something of her own.

“The best community projects happen when people contribute what they can,” Gray said. “The Community Fund provided support, Caylee shared her talent, and together we created something that makes Solomon a little more beautiful and a little more our own.”

As for what Caylee hopes people think when they see her newest — and most permanent — piece of artwork?

“I hope people like it.”

Stop by Solomon City Park, see what details you can find, and remember to take a photo on the swing