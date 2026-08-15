Energy Provider Warns of Scammers

The largest energy provider in Kansas is warning of scammers.

According to Evergy, scammers are targeting customers who use search engines and AI-powered search tools to find Evergy, placing fake ads that appear in search results for terms like “pay Evergy,” “Evergy bill” and “Evergy electric.”

These advertisements are not from Evergy and may direct customers to fraudulent websites or phone numbers designed to steal personal and credit card information.

If you see one of these ads, do not click the link and report it through our scam reporting form. If you pay your bill through our website, always go directly to evergy.com to log in and pay your bill.

Evergylso provide two other convenient ways for customers to pay their energy bill:

By using the Evergy mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store

At an Evergy authorized pay locations

If you are unsure or suspicious, just ask – contact a customer care team to verify information or report an attempted scam.

1-888-471-5275 (Missouri and Kansas City metro customers)

1-800-383-1183 (Kansas customers)

Tips to avoid being scammed

Be suspicious!

If someone is telling you that you must immediately pay or else they will disconnect you that day, it’s a scam!

Take your time!

Always go directly to evergy.com; never use a search engine to access your account or pay your bill.

Trust your gut!

If something feels wrong, it probably is. Evergy employees and contractors are always happy to wait while you verify employment.

How to spot a utility scam

Scammers create urgency. They try to make you fear that something bad will happen if you don’t act immediately, such as immediate service disconnection.

Scammers ask for sensitive information. They may request your Social Security number, bank account information, credit card details or other personal information to steal your money or identity.

Scammers demand unusual payment methods. They often insist on payment through prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or third-party payment apps.

Evergy offers customer programs and works with organizations that offer energy assistance to customers. However, any call, text or email a customer receives offering a straight discount is fraud. Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a prepaid debit card to pay for service.

These are the ONLY official phone numbers for Evergy customer support.

1-888-471-5275 (Missouri and Kansas City metro customers)

1-800-383-1183 (Kansas customers)

Evergy employees will always provide identification or wait while you call the customer care team to verify employment. Any “employee” or “contractor” making urgent demands with immediate consequences should be viewed as highly suspicious.