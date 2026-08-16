COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 1 Recap

The 2026 fall season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference began on Friday when the Oklahoma Wesleyan Lady Eagle volleyball team opened its season in Honolulu Hawaii in the Paradise Classic.

The Avila Lady Eagle volleyball team began its season on Saturday in a tournament in Sioux City while the rest of the KCAC fall teams are still in preparation mode with their respective seasons beginning in the coming weeks.

Oklahoma Wesleyan went 1-1 on Friday and 0-2 on Saturday.

The KCAC will open the 2026 football season on Saturday, August 29.

Here is a look at when each KCAC team will begin their 2026 fall season and how they did last season:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened the season on Saturday in the Sioux City, Iowa tournament splitting two matches. The Lady Eagles defeated Briar Cliff 3-2 and lost 3-0 against Peru State. … The Eagle football team finished the 2025 season with a 1-10, 0-5 record and will begin the 2026 season by hosting McPherson. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 5-7-6, 3-4-6 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday at Stephens College. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 4-14-0, 2-11-0 record and will begin the 2026 season August 26 at Oklahoma Wesleyan.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team is coming off a season where they finished with a 7-16, 4-8 record. The Lady Swedes will begin the 2026 season on Thursday with a triangular at Benedictine with Baker. … The Swede football team finished the 2025 season with a 3-8, 1-4 record and will open the 2026 season at Friends. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 1-14-1, 1-12-0 record and will begin the 2026 season Friday at Rose State. … The Swedes men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 3-13-1, 1-11-1 record and will open the 2026 season on Wednesday by hosting Allen County.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 23-10, 11-2 record and will begin the 2026 season on Sunday against Fort Hays State. … The Threshers football team finished the 2026 season with a 3-8, 0-5 record and will open the 2026 season by hosting Southwestern. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 4-10-3, 4-7-2 record and will begin the 2026 season Sunday at Hutchinson Community College. … The Threshers men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 3-12-3, 2-8-3 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday by hosting Randall.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 29-6, 10-2 record and will begin the 2026 season Friday in the Oklahoma City Stars Invitational. … The Valor football team finished the 2025 season with a 9-2, 3-2 record and will open the 2026 season by hosting Saint Mary. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 11-8-0, 8-5-0 record and will begin the 2026 season Friday by hosting Mission. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 9-5-5, 4-4-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on Wednesday at Drury.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcons volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 17-11, 4-9 record and will open the 2026 season on Friday by serving as host to a tournament. … The Falcon football team finished the 2025 season winning its KCAC division with a 12-1, 5-0 record and will begin the 2026 season by hosting Bethany. … The Lady Falcon soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 14-5-3, 10-1-2 record and will begin the 2026 season Sunday against Oral Roberts. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 4-11-3, 4-6-3 record and will begin the 2026 season August 26 against Oklahoma City.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team finished the 2026 season with a 14-14, 8-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on Thursday in the Halo Classic. … The Coyote football team finished the 2025 season winning its division in the KCAC with a 7-4, 4-1 record and will open the 2026 season at Ottawa. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 13-5-2, 10-2-1 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday at Midland. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 13-4-3, 9-2-2 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday by hosting Briar Cliff.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team won the KCAC regular season title in 2025 with a 32-4, 12-1 record and will look to repeat that title when they begin the 2026 season on Friday in the Sioux City Invitational. … The Bulldog football team finished the 2025 season with a 9-2, 4-1 record and will open the 2026 season at Avila. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 4-10-3, 3-9-1 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday at Spurgeon. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 7-9-3, 5-5-3 record and will begin the 2026 season Thursday at Baker.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

Volleyball – The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened the season on Friday in Honolulu, Hawaii, competing in the Paradise Classic. The Lady Eagles went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Oregon Tech 3-0 and losing 3-0 against Providence, Montana. The Lady Eagles lost both matches they played on Saturday. They lost 3-0 against Dakota State in the 1st match on Saturday and 3-0 against Indiana Tech in the 2nd match. The Lady Eagles will compete in the Oklahoma City tournament next weekend, which begins on Thursday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the 2025 season winning the KCAC regular season title with a 21-2-1, 13-0-0 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday vs. Grace at Columbia, Missouri. … The Eagle men’s soccer team won the 2025 KCAC regular season title with an 18-1-3, 12-0-1 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday by hosting Wayland Baptist.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 10-14, 7-6 record and will begin the 2026 season on Thursday in the Benedictine tournament. … The Brave football team finished the 2025 season with a 6-5, 4-1 record and will open the 2026 season against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Lady Braves soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 4-9-5, 3-6-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on Saturday at Central Missouri. … The Brave men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 14-4-6, 9-0-5 record and will begin the 2026 season Saturday at Central Methodist.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 21-11, 7-6 record and will begin the 2026 season on Thursday in the Benedictine tournament. … The Spires football team finished the 2025 season with a 3-8, 3-2 record and will open the 2026 season at Evangel. … The Lady Spires soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 7-6-5, 5-3-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on Thursday at Baker. … The Spires men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 7-9-2, 5-7-1 record and will begin the 2026 season August 26 by hosting Briar Cliff.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 7-18, 2-11 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, August 28 in the Park Invitational. … The Moundbuilders football team finished the 2025 season with an 8-3, 2-3 record and will open the 2026 season at Bethel. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer tam finished the 2025 season with a 5-9-4, 5-4-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on Monday at Southwestern Christian. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 10-8-0, 7-5-0 record and will begin the 2026 season August 27 against Iowa Northeastern.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 16-12, 5-8 record and will open the 2026 season on Saturday by hosting Kansas Christian and Hesston in a triangular. … The Warriors football team finished the 2025 season with a 1-10, 1-4 record and will begin the 2026 season at Tabor. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 3-14-1, 1-11-1 record and will begin the 2026 season August 29 by hosting Southwestern Christian. … The Warriors men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-0, 3-10-0 record and will begin the 2026 season August 29 against Southwest Baptist.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejays volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 9-17, 5-8 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday at Mid-America Nazarene. … The Bluejay football team finished the 2025 season with a 5-6, 3-2 record and will begin the 2026 season by hosting Sterling. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 12-6-2, 7-4-2 record and will begin the 2026 season on Wednesday by hosting Texas Wesleyan. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 7-8-3, 5-5-2 record and will begin the 2026 season August 26 by hosting Mid-America Christian.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2025 season with an 11-22, 3-10 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, August 25 at Midland. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 4-12-2, 3-8-2 record and will begin the 2026 season on Wednesday at Doanne. … The Panther men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 12-5-3, 8-2-3 record and will begin the 2026 season Tuesday at Hastings.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Bethany 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0

August 29

Bethany at Friends

McPherson at Avila

Southwestern at Bethel

Kansas Wesleyan at Ottawa

Saint Mary at Evangel

Sterling at Tabor

September 5

Bethany at Kansas Wesleyan

Bethel at McPherson

Evangel at Sterling

Avila at Friends

Ottawa at Saint Mary

Tabor at Southwestern

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Avila 0 0 1 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 1 3

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

York 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Evangel 2 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Sterling 1 0 0 0 0 0

York 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Avilan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 1 0 0 0

Friends 0 1 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 1 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 2 0 0 0 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Sterling 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tabor 1 0 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 1 1 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 1 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 1 0 0 0 0

York 0 1 0 0 0 0