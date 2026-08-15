Heatwave to Break

After another day of extreme heat Saturday, the heatwave that has brought excessive temperatures and heat indices for a week will break on Sunday, at least for a couple of days.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat will continue Saturday for much of central and southeast Kansas. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat indices up to 110 expected.

A break from the heat is expected for Sunday and Monday, with in the upper 80s expected.

On and off storm chances are possible for the next several days with heat returning on Tuesday.