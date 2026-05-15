First Ever NAOAGA “Never Quit” Jr. Adaptive Golf Tournament & Clinic Coming to Salina

Salina will host a one-of-kind tournament for U-18 adaptive golfers this summer. The North American One-Armed Golfers Association or NAOAGA, promotes golf for individuals with upper-extremity disabilities and organizes events worldwide for adaptive golfers.

NAOAGA Juniors will bring the first ever annual “Never Quit” Jr. Adaptive Golf Tournament and Clinic to the Salina Municipal Golf Course August 6-8.

Adaptive golfers ages 6-17 are welcome to participate in a competitive tournament, non-competitive play, or to simply come and watch.

Longtime Salina South golf coach Jason Hooper and his family were welcomed into the adaptive golf community and it changed their lives forever.

Hooper’s 11-year old daughter Ashtyn was born without a left hand and has spent her entire life around the sport her father coaches till this day. Her introduction to NAOAGA came on a trip to Newton in 2024 where the Hoopers were guests at the 3rd US Adaptive Open sponsored by the USGA. During the tournament, the Hoopers watched and interacted with adaptive golfers, experiencing the warm embrace of a community that inspires hope and positivity in each other.

“It felt like a huge hug from that whole community,” Hooper said. “Ashtyn kind of got adopted by every single adaptive golfer that was there and the next thing you know, we’re invited to be a part of the North American One-Armed Golfers Association.”

Ashtyn Hooper (middle) pictured with world ranked adaptive golfers Alex Fourie (left) and Jonathan Snyder (right) at the Palmetto State Adaptive Open.

“I can with 100% certainty tell you the day she fell in love with the game was the day we went to Newton,” Jason Hooper said. “She got the chance to see people just like her playing golf at the highest level.”

Shortly after, Ashtyn was invited to participate in her first adaptive golf event in South Carolina.

“Her love of the game, her want to do the game, her entire demeanor about the game changed that day,” Hooper added. “It has definitely been a life changing experience for our family.”

This summer’s event will allow families to experience their own life changing event.

Now coordinators for the NAOAGA Juniors, Jason and his wife Chris Hooper have played an integral part in bringing adaptive golf to Salina. First Tee Salina has also been instrumental with raising funds and will help host the tournament to make the experience second-to-none.

Thursday August 6th is designated as a practice/clinic day. Families will make their way into town and get a sense of the course by playing 9 or 18 holes.

After practice rounds, a welcome reception and pizza social will take place at the golf course for both competitive and non-competive adaptive golfers.

A complete junior adaptive golf clinic will follow Thursday’s reception, presented by NAOAGA and hosted by First Tee Salina.

Some of the best one-armed golfers in the world will lead the clinic to help each participating adaptive golfer.

Friday August 7th will feature the first 18 holes of a 27-hole championship for the adaptive golfers wishing to compete. At the same time, players who are newer to the game will have the Par 3 course available to try out their swing and have fun.

Saturday August 8th, the competitive players will come back to play the final 9 holes of the 27-hole championship.

A benefit scramble, open to the public, will begin after the championship round Saturday morning. Everyone participating is encouraged to arrive around 11:30 for a luncheon leading up to the scramble. This will also serve as the awards ceremony for the adaptive golfers’ 27-hole championship.

Registration and more event details are coming soon.