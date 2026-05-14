Oakdale Park Getting New Road Surface

Oakdale Park in Salina is getting a new asphalt road surface, just in time for the Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to the City of Salina, Oakdale Park will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on

Monday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 19, while APAC Shears of Salina continues work on the City of Salina’s Ultrathin Bonded Asphalt Surface (UBAS) project.

During those two days, crews will be applying UBAS to streets within Oakdale Park.

In addition, preparation work is scheduled for May 18 at the following locations:

9th Street, from Kirwin to Republic

Cloud, from 9th to 11th

UBAS placement is then scheduled from May 19 thru May 22 on the following streets:

West Place, from University to State

Channel Road

Coronado Street

9th Street, from Kirwin to Republic

Cloud, from 9th to 11th

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures in work zones and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible. Please use extra caution near construction zones to help protect workers and the public.

UBAS is a preventive street maintenance treatment used to help extend the life of roadways. The process places a thin layer of asphalt over a specialized membrane, helping seal the pavement and improve the roadway surface.

This treatment also helps water drain more quickly from the road surface, which can improve visibility and traction during wet weather. UBAS has been used successfully in communities across Kansas.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s 2025 Asphalt Maintenance Capital Improvement Program. The total contract cost for the project is $898,000.

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Photo by Paul Fiedler on Unsplash