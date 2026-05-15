Cardinals’ Baseball Season Ends in Quarterfinals Against Inman

Picture courtesy of Sidney Brooks

2-1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL FINAL (5 innings):

INMAN 11

ELL-SALINE 1

After suffering two losses to Inman in the regular season, the Cardinals were confident they could correct their mistakes from the mid-April doubleheader and advance past the 7-seeded Teutons.

Ell-Saline, the 10-seed, sent Julian Roche to the mound in Thursday’s win-or-go home game.

The first inning was struggle for Roche. His command eluded him as he faced eight batters and hit four, two with the bases loaded. He left the mound in the first inning after recording just two outs.

Lucas Swetson took over and got Ell-Saline out of the 1st inning with a 3-pitch strikeout. Inman led 3-0 after 1.

Pitching struggles continued f0r the Cardinals in the 3rd inning. Lucas Swetson began to give up hard contact and shortly after, could not find the zone.

Inman scored eight runs in the 3rd inning on just four hits. Swetson allowed seven runs before senior shortstop Quentin Ernzen took over.

The Teutons extended their lead to 11-0 after the 3rd inning.

Inman’s starting pitcher Dalton Priddy coasted through three innings. He began the 4th retiring his 10th consecutive batter to start the game, but the streak ended there.

The Cardinals plated their first run after Jaxson Seed got their first hit, stole second base, and scored one out later on a ball smashed down the left-field line by Julian Roche. The two traded places and Roche stood on second base after making it 11-1.

The score remained 11-1 until Inman recorded the final three outs in a five-inning run-run victory.

Ell-Saline is excited about what’s to come as the Cardinals will return all but one player next year. They finished 2026 with a record of 9-17.

Inman improved to 13-10 and advanced to play Spearville on Tuesday.