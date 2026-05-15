Passenger Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A woman from McPherson was hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Interstate 135 south of Salina Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Dylan Riley from Goessel was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed south on I 135. When his rear tire blew out, he laid the bike over and slid approximately 100 feet before coming to rest in the road.

Riley was not hurt. A passenger, 21-year-old Jenna Friesen from McPherson, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 8:50 Thursday night on I 135 at the 80.4 milepost, .6 miles south of Hedberg Road in Saline County.