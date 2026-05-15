PREP – HOA Spring Week 8 Recap

The postseason has begun for the Heart of America Conference to conclude the 2026 spring season.

The HOA baseball teams saw their regional tournaments begin on Thursday with four teams winning in the 1st round, including two of which eliminated fellow HOA rivals.

Remington, Moundridge, Inman, and Hutchinson Trinty all had their baseball teams win their regional opener on Monday and will advance to the 2nd round this coming Tuesday.

The HOA softball teams will begin their regional tournaments on Monday.

Here is a look at what each HOA school baseball and softball team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to play host to Republic County on Monday in the 1st round of a 2-1A regional tournament. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 10-0, 18-3 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Bulldogs lost 15-2 against Onaga on Thursday in the first round of a 2-1A regional tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team was swept 15-4, 19-4 by Sterling on Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals will play at Stanton County on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Sedgwick on Friday, losing the 1st game 13-7 and winning the 2nd game 17-13. The Cardinals lost 11-1 against Inman on Thursday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team will play at Inman on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Celtic baseball team swept Bennington 10-0, 18-3 on Friday. The Celtics defeated Sedgwick 3-1 on Thursday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team split with Hesston on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 17-4. The Lady Teutons will play host to Hutchinson Trinity on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Teuton baseball team split with Remington on Friday, losing the 1st game 15-9, and winning the 2nd game 15-13. The Teutons defeated Ell-Saline 11-1 on Thursday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team was swept 21-4, 24-4 by Moundridge on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors will play at Uniontown on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Warrior baseball team defeated Herington 19-2 on Friday. The Warriors lost 3-2 against Chase County on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Marion 21-4, 24-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats will host Pratt Skyline on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Wildcat baseball team split with Little River on Friday, losing the 1st game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 10-4. The Wildcats defeated Marias des Cygnes 11-0 on Thursday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Herington 15-0, 18-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos will host Lebo on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Bronco baseball team split with Inman on Friday, winning the 1st game 15-9 and losing the 2nd game 15-13. The Broncos The Broncos defeated Crest 15-5 on Thursday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team will play at Medicine Lodge on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Ell-Saline on Friday, winning the 1st game 13-7 and losing the 2nd game 17-13. The Cardinals lost 3-1 against Hutchinson Trinity on Thursday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.

STERLING

Softball – The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Ell-Saline 15-4, 19-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Black Bears will play host to Ellinwood on Monday in the 1st round of a regional tournament.