Fire Leaves Truck Totaled

A driver was able to escape without injury after his truck was destroyed by fire.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening at 5:01 Edgard Mareno (71), from Wellington was headed south on US 81 Highway. He noticed a fire in the bed of his pickup truck.

Mareno pulled over and unsuccessfully tried to put the fire out. By the time first responders arrived on scene the truck was engulfed.

Total loss to the 2002 Dodge Ram is estimated at is $5,000, including damage to the truck and contents.