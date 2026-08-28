Fire Destroys Hay Barns

Salina Firefighters, along with aid from three rural fire districts, battled a large fire which destroyed two barns full of hay late Friday morning.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL News crews were sent to 12125 W Water Well Road at 10:45.

The Chief says the fire destroyed two large hay barns, Crews were able to keep if from spreading to a third barn while hay was removed from it.

Mutual aid was requested from Rural Fire Districts 1, 2, and 6.

According to Pearson the area has been secured, and the hay will continue to burn until it burns itself out. It could burn for a week to ten days.

The cause is likely spontaneous combustiuon.

There were no injuries.