Fight Over Lost Coins Lands 2 in Jail

A couple of Salina men were taken to jail after drinking and watching football at a local bar- turned into a scuffle outside.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that early Monday morning, 39-year-old Corey Harvey and 30-year-old Derek Morgan left Big Nose Kate’s on North Santa Fe when the dispute began.

Police say Harvey dropped a number of coins in the alley near the 7th Street parking lot. Morgan began picking the coins up to help, but Harvey believed he was stealing the money and sprayed him with pepper spray.

Morgan in turn allegedly slashed Harvey in the arm with a pocket knife. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police say alcohol played a role in the incident.