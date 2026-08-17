Field Day Draws Over 150

CattleFax Vice President of Industry Relations Kevin Good addressed the beef industry’s transition from a prolonged liquidation cycle toward potential expansion at the August 13 KLA/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day at McCurry Angus Ranch near Burrton. He told the nearly 160 in attendance that while drought and rising feed costs present challenges, cowherd numbers appear to be stabilizing as ranchers begin to retain more heifers. He did warn producers about a market normalization, stating that increasing domestic supplies, reopening the Mexican border and declining retail leverage suggest that record-high prices may cap and soften.

“We are going to suggest that we’ve seen our highest prices for this cycle,” Good explained. “Markets are going to stay good as we go forward, but we are going to suggest our tightest supplies, our best leverage and our best demand are behind us.”

However, he indicated that over the next five to 10 years, he felt there was reason to be optimistic the market would catch at a higher level than it did in previous cycles. During another educational session, Natural Resources Conservation Service State Prescribed Burn Specialist Dusty Tacha led a panel of local ranchers, including Chad Basinger and Jay and John Stuckey, in a discussion about the impact of woody encroachment on grasslands. According to Tacha, woody plants and trees consume massive amounts of water, which significantly reduces available forage for cattle, and can increase wildfire risk if left untreated. All three producers use a combination of mechanical removal, chemical spraying and prescribed fire to manage tree growth and restore grass stands. Basinger said consistency is key when trying to reclaim pastures.

Finally, ranch owner John McCurry shared with attendees how they are using Halter virtual fencing technology to improve grazing and cattle management. He explained how the system allows for precise rotational grazing, specifically on irrigated Bermuda grass pastures, which optimizes forage use and extends feed longevity. The technology works via a mobile app and collars that use sound and vibrations to contain cattle within designated areas. This allows family members to set and monitor herd movements remotely.

The proceedings from the field day can be found here. The Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Huvepharma sponsored the event. HP Rafter Lazy T Ranch will host the August 27 field day near Hoxie. For more information, click here.