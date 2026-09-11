Fast Start Propels Wamego in victory over Abilene

Pictured is Abilene Freshman, Cameron Boyd, image courtesy of Brad Anderson, with the Abilene Reflector Chronicle

ABILENE: The Wamego Red Raiders got off to a quick start and never looked back Friday night in their 57-13 victory over the Cowboys. Wamego led 36-0 at the end of the opening quarter and scored in nearly every way imaginable.

In the victory, the Red Raiders got a big performance from 6’1” 205 Senior, Drew Hoffman. Hoffman moved to Wamego in the offseason from Clay Center. He started, at quarterback, for the Tigers last season. He had a big night with, unofficially, 21 carries for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns. He scored on runs of 2, 13 and 4 yards. His first two touchdowns came in the opening quarter and he played both running back and quarterback in the game for the Red Raiders. In Wamego’s big opening quarter, they got a pick 6 from Senior, Sam Rogers and registered a safety as the Cowboys had a snap sail over the punters head near their own endzone.

Abilene found something in the second quarter from Freshman QB, Cameron Boyd. He connected with Sophomore, Mason Cruz on a broken play with 24 seconds left in the first half. The touchdown pass play covered 34 yards. In the fourth quarter, Boyd, ran for a 72 yard score with 3:19 left in the game. He finished with, unofficially, 99 yards rushing on 4 carries and 51 yards passing.

Abilene fell to 0-2 with the loss and the Cowboys will host Chapman, for Homecoming, Friday. Wamego moved to 2-0 with the win and they will host Rock Creek. Chapman sent a wakeup call to the rest of the NCKL with a 38-13 victory over Rock Creek Friday.

Scoring Summary

Abilene 0 7 0 6 – 13 – (0-2)

Wamego 36 0 0 21 – 57 – (2-0)

1Q – Wamego, Hoffman 2 yard run, 10:47, 6-0

1Q – Wamego, Rogers interception return, 6:37, 13-0

1Q – Wamego, Safety, 5:02, 15-0

1Q – Wamego, Hoffman 13 yard run, 4:08, 22-0

1Q – Wamego, Israel Cameron 4 yard run, 2:37, 29-0

1Q – Wamego, Cameron 66 yard reception from Logan Fulton, :42, 36-0

2Q – Abilene, Cruz 34 yard reception from Boyd, :24, 36-7

4Q – Wamego, Hoffman 4 yard run, 11:01, 43-7

4Q – Wamego, Jack Pfeifer 5 yard run, 3:39, 50-7

4Q – Abilene, Boyd 72 yard run, 3:19, 50-13

4Q – Wamego, Macon Fox, 76 yard run, 2:56, 57-13