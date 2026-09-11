Mustangs Run Past Lions For First Win of the Season

FINAL: SALINA CENTRAL 34 GODDARD 20

It was a grind it out battle on the road for the Salina Central Mustangs, but they were able to get into the win column for the first time in 2026 as they knocked off the Goddard Lions 34-20 on Friday night. For the Mustangs it was their 3rd consecutive victory over the Lions in just the past two seasons after going 2-0 against Goddard last season.

The game could not have started much better for the Mustangs as they scored on their first three possessions of the game. Senior Alex Garcia had a pair of four yard touchdown runs to cap off Central’s first two possessions. The Mustangs scored on their third possession of the game with a 28-yard strike from senior quarterback Griffin Hall to junior receiver King Anderson.

Goddard could not find any rhythm offensively in the first half, with no drive lasting longer than four plays. Their only score of the first half came off of a 74-yard touchdown run by senior running back Erik Olivas.

Heading into the half the Mustang offense began to cool off, but a strong defensive effort allowed Central to control the game with a 20-7 lead at the break.

Goddard was able to find a much stronger rhythm on the offensive side of the ball in the second half, as they used a 12-play 83-yard touchdown drive to close the gap to 20-14.

Salina Central responded well however, responding with a 6-play touchdown drive of their own that started at midfield after an unnecessary roughness penalty by the Lions. Goddard responded with a big touchdown of their own, this one a 48-yard scamper by Olivas, but they missed the PAT and could only cut the lead to 26-20.

The Mustangs would not let up when they got the ball back, as Hall led the team on an 11-play 80-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a nine yard touchdown run by Hall followed by a two-point conversion to cement the lead at 34-20.

Goddard had one last gasp to try and keep the game alive, but senior quarterback Brock Sullivan threw an interception to junior safety Abe Perez that was the nail in the coffin.

The Mustangs dominated on the ground, rushing for 288 yards as a team. 222 of those yards came from Griffin Hall, and even more impressively with 134 of his rushing yards coming in the second half.

The win brings Salina Central to 1-1 on the season and has the Mustangs off to a 1-0 start in league play. Goddard falls to 1-1 and starts the year off 0-1 in league play.

Next up for the Mustangs is a home matchup with the Ark City Bulldogs next Friday night.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND HVAC PLAYER OF THE GAME

Griffin Hall