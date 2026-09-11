A Call to “Remember and Act”

A large crowd gathered Friday morning in support of Salina first responders, and to be part of a couple of special events at Fire Station 4. The morning’s events included a 9/11 tribute, an “uncoupling” dedication of the new fire station, and an open house.

A 20 minute 25th anniversary 9/11 tribute ceremony got things started, followed by the dedication and open house.

The Salina Fire Department Honor Guard began the events by posting the colors, and then ended them as they retired the colors. In between, Fire Inspector Matt Rittel, Fire Chief Shane Pearson, and Mayor Mike Hoppock all spoke.

Rittel spoke about September 11th being” a day to remember, and a day to act”. He told KSAL News with so much recent negativity in our community it’s important we move forward in a positive light.

Chief Pearson told KSAL News it was special to be able to dedicate the new fire station on September 11th.

The Chief said he is grateful for all of the support.

The 9/11 tribute was followed by a special “uncoupling” event, and then an open house. An “uncoupling” is a fire service tradition that replaces the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening or completion of a new or renovated fire station.

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Top photo by Tanner Colvin