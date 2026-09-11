Former Mayor Added to Ballot

A former Salina mayor and Saline County Commissioner will be on the ballot in November to run for a state representative seat.

The Saline County Republican Party met Thursday evening and selected Luci Larson as the nominee for District 69 on the November ballot. She will replace Clarke Sanders, who withdrew his name because of health issues.

Larson was a Salina City Commissioner and served as Salina Mayor in 2009 – 2010.

After not running for city commission re-election, when the Saline County Commission expanded to a five member board she was elected to one of the new seats.

Larson will be on the ballot in November facing off against democrat Miranda Bachman.