Flare Gun Incident Prompts Arrest

An incident involving a flare gun prompted an arrest.

According to Salina Police, Thursday at about 6 PM officers responded to the bus stop at Sunset Plaza, 1201 W. Crawford, in reference to a person possibly shooting a flare gun into traffic.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a male walking away from the area. He reported being shot at with a flare gun by a known subject.

Officers also contacted a W.L. McCullom (78). They located a flare gun, which had been shot off, that had been hidden prior to their arrival.

The investigation determined that McCullom had observed the male at the bus stop and confronted him about possibly stealing cigarettes, McCullom then produced the flare gun and fired it at the male.

The flare missed and went across Crawford. There was no damage from the flare.

McCullom was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Aggravated Assault and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.