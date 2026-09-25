Fast Start Propels Rock Creek in Win Over Abilene

Pictured is Abilene Senior, Cael Casteel. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson with the Abilene Reflector Chronicle

FLUSH: The Rock Creek Mustangs captured the momentum on the opening kickoff and never looked back in their 45-7 victory over Abilene Friday. Rock Creek Junior, Jacob Perkins returned the opening kickoff 95 yards to give his team the early lead. The last time the Cowboys visited Rock Creek on September 27, 2024 the Mustangs also returned the opening kickoff in a 42-6 victory. Friday night, Rock Creek was led by 6’ 195 Junior Quarterback, Tate Smith, he contributed to 4 total touchdowns. He has touchdown passes of 28, 6 and 18 yards and he ran for a 1-yard score, for the Mustangs final score of the night.

The Mustangs built a 24-0 lead with 9:14 to play in the first half after a Jaxson Pendell 6 yard touchdown reception from Smith. Abilene would pull to within 24-7 on a 10 yard pass play from Senior Quarterback, Ethan Evans to Sophomore, Mason Cruz with 2:00 to play in the opening half.

In the second half, the Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of getting back into the game with the ball in Rock Creek territory in Abilene’s second possession of the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys threw an interception on 4th and 5 from the Mustang 45 yard line. Senior, Noah Valburg returned the interception for a touchdown to swing the momentum back to the Mustangs. Abilene would then fumble on their next possession and three plays later Junior, Jacob Perkins scored on an 18 yard reception to increase the Mustang lead to 38-7 with 2:34 to play in the 3rd and effectively put the game away.

Abilene fell to 0-4, 0-4 with the loss. The Cowboys finished with, unofficially, 191 yards of total offense. Rock Creek improved to 2-2, 1-2 and finished with 255 yards of offense. Abilene will host Clay Center next week. The Tigers won their second straight game Friday with a 39-0 victory at Smoky Valley.

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Senior, OL/DL, Cael Casteel

Abilene – 0 7 0 0 – 7

Rock Creek – 17 7 14 7 – 45

Game Summary

1Q – Rock Creek, Jacob Perkins 95 yard KR, 11:43, 7-0

1Q – Rock Creek Jaxon Pendell, 18 yard FG, 4:54, 10-0

1Q – Rock Creek Luke Smith, 28 yard reception from Smith, 2.5 seconds, 17-0

2Q – Rock Creek Jaxon Pendell 6 yard reception from Smith, 9:14, 24-0

2Q – Abilene Mason Cruz 10 yard reception from Evans, 2:00, 24-7

3Q – Rock Creek Noah Valburg, 60 yard interception return, 4:29, 31-7

3Q – Rock Creek Jacob Perkins 18 yard reception from Smith, 2:34, 38-7

4Q – Rock Creek Tate Smith 1 yard run, 1:19, 45-7