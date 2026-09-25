Strangulation Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly throwing a woman to the ground and strangling her.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday at about 11:30 PM officers were dispatched to a male yelling at a female while parked in the middle of the street in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street. The vehicle was then reported to have left the area.

Officers then received another report of a female crying while being yelled at by a male in the 600 block of S. 3rd Street.

When officers responded they observed a female banging on a door in the area attempting to enter an apartment. There was a male, identified as Deay Joseph Balchick (37) on the landing of the apartment.

As an officer attempted to contact the female, Balchick told the officer, the officer was not going to speak with the female and stepped in front of the officer block them. Balchick was told to step aside but refused. Officers advised Balchick he was under arrest and Balchick began resisting. Balchick was taken into custody.

Officers learned from the female, age 33, that Balchick is a known acquaintance. The victim reported her and Balchick got into an argument while driving in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street. The victim exited the vehicle to get away from Balchick, but Balchick grabbed her and dragged her back into the vehicle. When they stopped in the 600 block of S. 3rd the domestic continued in a yard in the area.

During the domestic, Balchick threw the victim to the ground, struck and strangled the victim. Balchick also broke a necklace the victim was wearing.

Balchick was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery, Kidnapping, Interference with LEO, and Damage to Property.