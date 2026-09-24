Fort Riley Readying Apple Day Open House

Fort Riley will open its doors to the public on Saturday for its Fall Apple Day Festival, which serves as the military installation’s open house.

According to the Army, Fort Riley’s Fall Apple Day Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 26th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival, which is free and open to the public, is the largest annual event at Fort Riley.

Community members can get an up-close look at military vehicles, encounter historical reenactors, watch demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers, the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, and military working dogs, and enjoy musical performances and kid-friendly activities. The U.S. Cavalry and 1st Infantry Division museums will be open, as well. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and the Friends of the Fort Riley Museums will have Libbie Custer’s famous apple pie for sale by the slice.

Visitors can park at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Ave., just off Huebner Road. Signs will direct visitors to the nearby festival grounds at Artillery Parade Field. No pets or outside alcohol are allowed at the festival.

Visitors to Fort Riley who do not have a DoD ID card can stop by the Visitor Control Center (Exit 301 off I-70) to get a pass or apply online at https://home.army.mil/riley and click on the “Accessing Fort Riley” link. The visitor’s center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.