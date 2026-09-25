Thief Leaves Behind Hat

Police are seeking tips in connection with a theft. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, between 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 12, and 1:00 PM, on Sunday, September 13, unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Glendale Road, Salina, Kansas.

Once in the vehicle, the suspect(s) removed a backpack containing two Samsung laptops, two GoPro cameras, and cash. One of the laptop computers was recovered in the bed of a pick-up also in the parking lot. The laptop was damaged beyond repair.

A hat, which did not belong to the victim, was left during the vehicle burglary.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-24272.