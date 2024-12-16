Farmers’ Market and Local Food Producer Workshop Series

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) will offer six regional Local Food Producer Workshops to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and for those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers.

According to the state agriculture department, Kansas farmers’ markets not only provide a fresh food source, but also stimulate the local economy. In 2024, more than 100 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

“We strive to provide education to Kansas farmers’ markets and agricultural businesses to help them thrive,” said Sammy Gleason, KDA’s From the Land of Kansas manager. “These workshops will support local businesses by providing up-to-date food safety information and new marketing insights for direct consumers.”

Workshop topics will vary slightly by location. Highlighted topics include:

Marketing

Food Safety

Regulations on Selling Meat, Eggs and Poultry

Sales Tax for Vendors

Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Training

KDA’s weights and measures program will also offer free scale certification at the workshops for attendees.

Dates and locations for the Local Food Producer Workshops are as follows:

Friday, January 31 — Manhattan: Pottorf Hall, Riley County Fairgrounds

Saturday, February 1 — Wichita: Sedgwick County Extension Education Center

Friday, February 7 — Olathe: K-State Olathe

Friday, February 21 — Chanute: Neosho County Community College

Friday, February 28 — Hays: K-State Agricultural Research Center

Friday, March 28 — Garden City: Southwest Research–Extension Center

Registration for the workshops is now open and is $25 per participant. Registration and more information can be found at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMworkshop, at K-State Research and Extension, ksre-learn.com/food-producer-workshops, or at local extension offices.

For more information, contact Robin Dolby, KDA’s From the Land of Kansas marketing coordinator, at 785-564-6756 or [email protected]. The workshops are funded by the Kansas Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Alternative Crops, Kansas Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program, and sponsored by KSRE and KDA.

KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. The Kansas Ag Growth Strategy has identified training for small companies via workshops as a key growth outcome for the specialty crop sector. The Local Food Producer Workshops will provide education through partnerships to help make Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses more successful.