Farm Bureau to Celebrate 105 Years

The largest farm organization in Kansas is set to celebrate over a century of agriculture advocacy. Kansas Farm Bureau will celebrate its 105th annual meeting Dec. 2-4 in Manhattan.

According to the organization, its annual meeting will begin Saturday evening with KFB’s Foundations’ Fundraiser benefiting the End Hunger campaign. The event will include dinner and a viewing of the movie, “Christmas Vacation.”

On Sunday, informational workshops, trade show vendors and a silent auction will be open to attendees, hosted by the Women’s Leadership Committee. The proceeds from this year’s auction will go to mental health resources across the state.

Workshop topics include water, disaster program update, membership, mental health and rapid-fire updates on various topics. Larry Hatteberg will provide the keynote address. The latest episode of Inside Ag interviews the legendary broadcaster and storyteller for a preview of his keynote on Dec. 3. Listen to the episode here.

During the general session, awards for Friends of Agriculture, Natural Resources, county Farm Bureaus and media will be presented. Farm Families of the Year, Leadership KFB and Casten Fellows will be recognized during the banquet Sunday evening, in addition to honoring Distinguished Service honorees.

On Monday, voting delegates will debate and adopt policy statements for 2024, in addition to elections for KFB vice president and board members from odd-numbered Farm Bureau districts.

For full annual meeting details, visit www.kfb.org/annualmeeting.