Extensive Updates to KanDrive Website

The Kansas Department of Transportation has added new features to the KanDrive road and weather information website and mobile app in an effort to improve safety and create an enhanced travel experience for drivers across the state.

According to the agency, the new interactive navigation features were developed as part of the U.S. 83 Advanced Technology Project currently underway, and most will be available for use statewide. The U.S. 83 Corridor Project extends from the southern Finney County line to the northern Thomas County line.

KanDrive already provides real-time travel information including road conditions, closures, camera/video footage and construction and detour information. New features and upgrades that were designed to provide more information to motorists will:

Display oversized truck locations (U.S. 83 Corridor only).

Send alerts on high wind, low visibility and ice/snow road conditions.

Operate on Amazon Alexa home speaker and app.

Integrate with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Enhance detour information.

Improve sharing of information for work zones.

More information about KanDrive’s new features and the U.S. 83 Advanced Technology Project can be found at https://ike.ksdot.gov/us-83-connected-vehicle-project.

KDOT encourages motorists to use KanDrive to plan trips in advance. Know before you go and visit KanDrive at KanDrive.gov or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.