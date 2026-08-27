Experienced Cowgirls Aim High in Tough NCKL

Seniors Pictured: Annie Waite, Timber Taylor, Lola Rock, Ryleigh Farson, Josie Keener & Sloan McCullough

The Abilene Cowgirl Volleyball team is counting on their experience to pay off this season as they have welcomed back five starters from a team that finished 18-19, 6-6 in 2025.

Returning Starters

Name, class, positions, notes/stats on players:

Lola Rock, SR, Outside hitter, NCKL honorable mention all league last year. Lola led the team with 39 aces and 195 kills and 225 digs

Josie Keener, SR, Libero, NCKL all league 2025, led the team in digs with 317, 23 aces and 35 assists

Sloan McCullough, SR, Defensive specialist, 81 digs and was a 97% serving percentage

Annie Waite, SR, outside hitter , 27 aces, 144 kills, and 215 digs

Klovis Stover, JR, Middle Blocker, 29 block and 39 digs

“We are returning 5 players who had significant playing time last year and 4 newbies who have stepped into their roles at the varsity level confidently,” said Cowgirl Head Coach, Jade Koch. “All 6 of our seniors are leaders on and off the court and do so by example. Nobody works harder in practices or takes their role more seriously than these 6 players. Our defense and passing should continue to be our strengths as well. We have been working on speeding up our offense as well.”

Returning Letter winners, non starters

Name, class, positions, notes/stats on players:

Timber Taylor, SR, Setter

Ryleigh Farson, SR, Setter

Lucy Barten, SO, Right Side

Brinley Zook, JR, Middle Blocker

“Ryleigh and Timber will share the setting role this year,” said Koch. “Both serve aggressively and know how to run a fast-paced offense. Lucy Barten will stepping in as a right side hitter for us. She was a power hitter on our JV squad last season and will be an asset to the team this year. Brinley Zook will be stepping in as our 2nd middle blocker.”

The Cowgirls also have experience on their coaching staff. Koch is in her 8th year as Head Coach and has a 130-121 record. Koch is assisted by Dorian Bryson and Tracy Bender. Bender is new to the staff this season. Abilene will once again compete in the tough NCKL. Last season, Clay Center finished 3rd in Class 4A, while Rock Creek finished 2nd, in the State, in 2024.

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

Clay Center 41-4, 12-0

Rock Creek 33-8, 10-2

Abilene 18-19, 6-6

Concordia 17-18, 5-7

Wamego 14-22, 4-8

Marysville 8-25, 2-10

“We finished 3rd in league last season,” said Koch. “We have an extremely tough league. The top two teams have made it to state the last two seasons. I would like to see us in the top three again this year.

With all the experience back and momentum at the end of last season, the Cowgirls are aiming high this season.

“I expect to surprise a lot of teams this season,” said Koch. “We aren’t big, but we play big and I think teams will take us for granted coming off an 18-19 season. We finished the year last season with a lot of positive momentum and that has carried over into this season.”

Date Opponent Level Location Time

August 27 Jamboree V/JV SES 4:00

September 1 Chapman Dual V/JV/C Chapman 5:15

September 3 AHS Quad V Abilene 5:00

September 8 Marysville V/JV/C Abilene 5:15

September 10 Mission Valley TRI JV MV 5:00

September 12 SES Tourney V SES 9:00

September 15 Concordia V/JV/C Concordia 5:15

September 17 Wichita Trinity V/JV Abilene 5:00

September 21 JC/Chapman TRI C Team Chapman 5:00

September 22 Clay Center V/JV/C Abilene 5:15

September 29 Wamego V/JV/C Abilene 5:15

October 1 Hays Quad V/JV Hays 4:00

October 3 AHS JV Trny JV Abilene 9:00

October 6 Rock Creek V/JV/C Rock Creek 5:15

October 10 Clearwater Trny V Clearwater 8:00

October 10 Marion Trny JV Marion 9:00

October 12 Sacred Heart Quad JV Salina 4:00

October 17 AHS V Trny V Abilene 9:00

October 24 Sub-State V TBA

October 30-31 State V Hutchison