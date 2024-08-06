Exciting Charity Doubles Pickleball Tournament Offers Fun for All Skill Levels sponsored by Be Assure

Salina – Calling all pickleball enthusiasts! Prepare to serve up some goodwill at the highly anticipated, Be Assure Pickleball Tournament. You can serve, volley, and dink with your teammate on Sunday, Sept. 8 with pool play starting at 11AM in Oakdale Park. This first-ever event promises a day filled with competitive pickleball action, family-friendly activities, and community camaraderie – all in support of local charities.

The tournament will feature three levels of competition to cater to players of varying skill levels:

Bread and Butter : Perfect for families, younger participants, and beginners looking to enjoy a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

: Perfect for families, younger participants, and beginners looking to enjoy a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Classic Vlasic : Ideal for teenage and adult players with intermediate skills who are ready to compete for the title.

: Ideal for teenage and adult players with intermediate skills who are ready to compete for the title. Go Get It Gherkins: A challenging division for experienced players aiming for victory.

The $40 entry fee per team will cover event costs, with the remainder going to charity. Winners from each division will go home with a trophy and have the unique opportunity to choose a local charity to receive a donation from the event.

In addition to thrilling pickleball matches, participants and spectators can enjoy various yard games, music, and food trucks.

“We’re thrilled to host this tournament that not only celebrates the fun of pickleball but allows us to give back to the Salina community,” said Jacob Yarochowicz, Be Assure, Vice President “With activities for all ages and skill levels, along with the chance to contribute to local charities, this event promises to be a day of fun and giving back.”

Secure your team’s space by registering before Sunday, September 1 at bwassure.com/pickleball.